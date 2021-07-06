Supreme Court orders status quo on 50 acres of Hafeezpet lands 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered status quo in respect of Hafeezpet lands, ignoring the contention of the State government and the Telangana Wakf Board that the 50 acres of land in Survey No: 80D in Serilingampalli mandal of Rangareddy district was theirs.

After the State government hit a roadblock in the Telangana High Court recently when it dismissed their plea claiming they were the owners of the land, it moved the Supreme Court. The High Court had also found fault with the gazette notification that the land belonged to the Wakf Board, holding that they were private lands and neither the government nor the Wakf Board had any ownership rights on it. It had asked the government to enter in records the names of the four petitioners as owners of the land and directed that they should be paid `50,000 each as compensation.