Temple theft: Man gets 15 months in jail

By Express News Service

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: A man who confessed to committing a theft at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada was sentenced to a term of 15 months, along with a fine of Rs 1,000. However, as the accused had already spent 15 months in jail as he couldn’t get bail, he was released after the judgement. The Judicial Magistrate of Vemulawada sentenced the accused, Md Firoz, who had stolen gold and silver ornaments, donated to the temple by devotees, worth Rs 19,000 from the donation safe (hundi) at the temple in November 2019.