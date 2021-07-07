Give all students access to online classes: HC to HPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked Hyderabad Public School to allow students access to online classes regardless of whether they have paid the fee or not.The court was hearing an appeal made by the Public School Active Parents’ Forum that the management of Hyderabad Public School had denied access to online classes to some students. The reasons cited was non-payment of fee, which the forum contended, was against the provisions of the Government Order concerned.

The forum said that as many as 219 students were denied access to online classes to which the management of Public School said that it had already rolled back 10 per cent fee hike besides reducing the fee by `10,000.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the High Court asked the school management to adopt a more human approach as parents are affected by the pandemic and directed that access to online classes should be provided to all students whether or not they had paid the fee. It adjourned the case to

July 13.