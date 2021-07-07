STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Give all students access to online classes: HC to HPS

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked Hyderabad Public School to allow students access to online classes regardless of whether they have paid the fee or not.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked Hyderabad Public School to allow students access to online classes regardless of whether they have paid the fee or not.The court was hearing an appeal made by the Public School Active Parents’ Forum that the management of Hyderabad Public School had denied access to online classes to some students. The reasons cited was non-payment of fee, which the forum contended, was against the provisions of the Government Order concerned. 

The forum said that as many as 219 students were denied access to online classes to which the management of Public School said that  it had already rolled back 10 per cent fee hike besides reducing the fee by `10,000.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the High Court asked the school management to adopt a more human approach as parents are affected by the pandemic and directed that access to online classes should be provided to all students whether or not they had paid the fee. It adjourned the case to 
July 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Public School online classes Public School Active Parents’ Forum
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp