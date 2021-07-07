Police deny arresting man with terror links in Bodhan

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya on Tuesday denied reports from the media that the police arrested a person, who had links with terrorist organisations, in Bodhan. He clarified that neither the local police nor any other wings of the law enforcement arrested any such person belonging to Bodhan. On Tuesday, a news channel broadcasted a report claiming that the Telangana Counter Intelligence cops arrested a person, who had been previously imprisoned in Saudi Arabia on terrorism charges for one-and-a-half years, from Renjal.

The report added that the man had escaped the country after being released and that the Saudi Arabian government had passed on relevant information to the Indian government. It also claimed that the counter-intelligence sleuths arrested the man in Bodhan and handed him over to the Nizamabad Police Commissioner. However, Karthikeya denied the arrest and termed the entire story false.