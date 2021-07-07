STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS buying out leaders in  Huzurabad, claims Eatala

Local police registering false cases against party workers, says BJP leader

Published: 07th July 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Ex-Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender alleged that the TRS was hatching a conspiracy to win the byelection in Huzurabad by spending crores of rupees. He said that TRS party leaders were purchasing local leaders with the money. He conducted a meeting with party workers in Kamalapur mandal on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, Rajender said that TRS party leaders were staying in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency and making false allegations against him to win the byelection.

He said that the ruling party had appointed Paarkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy in charge of Kamalapur mandal and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh in charge of Jammikunta mandal to purchase leaders. Rajender alleged that local authorities and the police were threatening BJP party workers by registering false cases against them. He also said that the TRS needed to remember that the public would teach KCR a lesson. He asked the Telangana DGP and the Chief Secretary to work according to the law and not under the instructions of TRS leaders.

Officials Have Turned Into Slaves, Says Former Min

Rajender alleged that officials had turned into slaves for the ruling party and were working in their favour. He said that the TRS needed to remember that the public would teach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a lesson. He also expressed hope that he would win in the upcoming Huzurabad byelection

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender hatching byelection Huzurabad TRS BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp