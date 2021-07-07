TRS buying out leaders in  Huzurabad, claims Eatala

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender alleged that the TRS was hatching a conspiracy to win the byelection in Huzurabad by spending crores of rupees. He said that TRS party leaders were purchasing local leaders with the money. He conducted a meeting with party workers in Kamalapur mandal on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, Rajender said that TRS party leaders were staying in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency and making false allegations against him to win the byelection.

He said that the ruling party had appointed Paarkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy in charge of Kamalapur mandal and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh in charge of Jammikunta mandal to purchase leaders. Rajender alleged that local authorities and the police were threatening BJP party workers by registering false cases against them. He also said that the TRS needed to remember that the public would teach KCR a lesson. He asked the Telangana DGP and the Chief Secretary to work according to the law and not under the instructions of TRS leaders.

Officials Have Turned Into Slaves, Says Former Min

Rajender alleged that officials had turned into slaves for the ruling party and were working in their favour. He said that the TRS needed to remember that the public would teach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a lesson. He also expressed hope that he would win in the upcoming Huzurabad byelection