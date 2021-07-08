A Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana Congress president, likens CM to ‘Ravana’

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drawing a parallel to Sita’s abduction by Ravana, new TPCC president A Revanth Reddy likened Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Ravana as, according to him, Rao had kidnapped and chained ‘Telangana Talli’. He asserted that with everyone’s blessings, similar to Lord Ram, he would rescue Telangana Talli from ‘Rao’s farmhouse’.

Addressing a meeting of a large number of party workers after taking charge as TPCC chief, Revanth, again deploying references from the Hindu epic Ramayana, asked them to support him like the ‘Vanara Sena’ supported Lord Ram, in rescuing Telangana from the clutches of Rao who, he said, had hoodwinked citizens, just as Ravana had.

“I shall rescue the State if all the party men give me their precious time and connect with people by visiting all the villages. If party men contribute, in two years from now, the Congress would once again come to power,” he said. Coming down hard on some youths for repeatedly chanting slogans in his support during the meeting, he said no individual was greater than the party and he would not tolerate hailing individuals. “Congress shall fight unitedly and struggle for the aspirations of four crore people, which have got appropriated by a family of four.

"Since I have not seen Telangana Talli, the real Telangana Talli is Sonia Gandhi, who bestowed Telangana to its people," he said.

Before taking over the charge from outgoing TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth arrived at Gandhi Bhavan with a massive rally of partymen. Before that, he visited Pedammagudi in Jubilee Hills and later Dargah Yousufain in Nampally.