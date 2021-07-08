STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No scientific evidence to show Covid Delta Plus more virulent than Delta variant: Telangana public health director

All beds in government hospitals would be provided oxygen facility within a month just in case Covid-19 third wave strikes Telangana, the DPH Dr G Srinivasa Rao informed the High Court.

So far 1.14 crore doses of vaccines were administered in Telangana, which include 16.39 lakh second doses. (Representational image| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While informing the High Court that no Covid-19 Delta Plus cases have so far been reported in Telangana, the State government apprised the court on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, that it is ready to tackle the possible emergence of the new variant. In a report submitted to the court on the measures being taken to rein in Covid-19, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that there was no scientific evidence to show that Delta Plus variant was more virulent than the Delta variant.

All beds in government hospitals would be provided oxygen facility within a month just in case Covid-19 third wave strikes the State, the DPH informed the court. Referring to complaints about the private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for Covid-19 treatment, Dr Srinivasa Rao said that they had received 694 such complaints against 231 hospitals and with the intervention of the Health Department, several hospitals had refunded a total of Rs 82.64 lakh to the patients in respect of 38 complaints.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination drive, he informed the court said that so far 1.14 crore doses of vaccines were administered to the people, which include 16.39 lakh second doses.
 

