Union Minister G Kishan Reddy pledges to resolve disputes between Telangana and Andhra

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, soon after the swearing-in ceremony on July 7, 2021, said that he would strive hard to end the disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the development of the two Telugu states.

Kishan said that he would happily accept the portfolio assigned to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assume charge immediately. The Union Minister also pointed out that after the completion of elections, the Central and State governments, and even the local bodies for that matter, should work hand-in-hand for the cause of development.

Speaking to reporters, Kishan Reddy said that he would treat his elevation to the position of a Cabinet Minister as an opportunity to serve people better and vowed to work with dedication and commitment. He said that he would not let down the Telugu people and those who voted him to power.

“During the courtesy call on the Prime Minister, after the swearing-in ceremony, I happened to meet Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. I immediately asked him about the status of the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad. Gadkari asked me to meet him in the next two days to discuss the matter,” Reddy said to stress on his commitment towards the development of Telangana.

The Union Minister also recalled the days, back in 80s, when he stayed in the party office due to his dedication. When asked if the elevation was part of the BJP’s aim to come to power in TS in 2023, he said that his elevation had nothing to do with the party’s political strategy in the State.