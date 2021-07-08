STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Woman kills two daughters before hanging herself in Telangana, youngest daughter survives

Police suspect the woman could have taken the extreme step due to financial hardships. “We are also verifying if there were any issues between the couple,” said DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy

Published: 08th July 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Police Illustration

Police said a murder case has been registered against Umarani for the death of two of her daughters and another case for her death (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman identified as Turpunuri Umarani (30) allegedly killed two of her daughters Harini (12) and Lasya (8) before hanging herself in Ramnagar in Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district under Rachakonda commissionerate. Her three-year-old daughter, Shainy, survived.

Police suspect the woman could have taken the extreme step due to financial hardships. “We are also verifying if there were any issues between the couple, which could have forced her to take this step,” said DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy. No suicide note was found, he added.

Umarani and Venkatesh were married for around 14 years and residing at Ramnagar. Venkatesh’s brothers also reside in adjoining houses in the same locality. As usual, Venkatesh slept in the open area outside the house and Umarani along with the children slept inside.

During the early hours, Venkatesh woke up to the loud cries of their youngest daughter Shainy and tried to open the door, but it was locked from inside. As the cries got louder, he, with the help of other family members, forced his way inside.  

They found Harini and Lasya hanging from an iron beam supporting the room and Umarani and Shainy hanging from another beam. Umarani and two of the girls were already dead, while Shainy was fighting for her life.

Police suspect that as the noose tightened, Shainy held onto the beam and started crying, which saved her life. A murder case has been registered against Umarani for the death of two of her daughters and another case for her death and investigations are on, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadadri Bhongir Rachakonda
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp