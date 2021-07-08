Woman kills two daughters before hanging herself in Telangana, youngest daughter survives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman identified as Turpunuri Umarani (30) allegedly killed two of her daughters Harini (12) and Lasya (8) before hanging herself in Ramnagar in Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district under Rachakonda commissionerate. Her three-year-old daughter, Shainy, survived.

Police suspect the woman could have taken the extreme step due to financial hardships. “We are also verifying if there were any issues between the couple, which could have forced her to take this step,” said DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy. No suicide note was found, he added.

Umarani and Venkatesh were married for around 14 years and residing at Ramnagar. Venkatesh’s brothers also reside in adjoining houses in the same locality. As usual, Venkatesh slept in the open area outside the house and Umarani along with the children slept inside.

During the early hours, Venkatesh woke up to the loud cries of their youngest daughter Shainy and tried to open the door, but it was locked from inside. As the cries got louder, he, with the help of other family members, forced his way inside.

They found Harini and Lasya hanging from an iron beam supporting the room and Umarani and Shainy hanging from another beam. Umarani and two of the girls were already dead, while Shainy was fighting for her life.

Police suspect that as the noose tightened, Shainy held onto the beam and started crying, which saved her life. A murder case has been registered against Umarani for the death of two of her daughters and another case for her death and investigations are on, police said.