British Council, TSCHE to reform curriculum in Telangana higher education institutes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The British Council and Telangana government have decided to undertake a string of initiatives together to reform higher education institutions in Telangana.

This comes in line with the British Council hosting a policy dialogue with key stakeholders from the state. Both sides discussed the internationalisation of higher education institutions in the state.

Under this, the Universities of Bangor and Aberystwyth from Wales will work with Osmania and Kakatiya universities to enhance their curriculum for Arts and Commerce programmes.

For the latest education initiative, Global Wales, through the British Council, and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin implementation of the new initiatives aimed at elevating the standard of education in the state.

With an aim to achieve the internationalisation agenda, the curriculum reform pilot will be extended to over 1,000 colleges impacting more than eight lakh students over a three-year period.

Moreover, the Global Wales British Council exclusive scholarships worth GBP 5,000 per student will also be launched for Telangana students to study at Wales universities in 2021.