Leader caught in scam cannot preach gospels: KT Rama Rao on Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

Responding to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy's statement on punishing Congress MLAs who joined TRS, TRS leader KT Rama Rao said how even Reddy had shifted loyalties to Congress while still in TDP.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao recalled that several MLAs from other parties had joined Congress in Rajasthan and other States.

KT Rama Rao recalled that several MLAs from other parties had joined Congress in Rajasthan and other States.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Opposition leaders’ barbs on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS working president KT Rama Rao paid them back in the same coin. Addressing a meeting of workers here on Thursday, Rama Rao, launching an attack on TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, said even Congress leaders were alleging that Reddy had purchased the TPCC chief post.

Targeting Reddy for being in TDP earlier, he said, “Revanth Reddy termed Sonia Gandhi as ‘Telangana Talli’. But when he was in TDP, he described Sonia Gandhi as ‘Bali Devatha’. Some jokes were in circulation that it is not PCC but TDPCC,” Rama Rao said. He added that perhaps Reddy might call TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu as the ‘father of Telangana’ in future.

Objecting to the TPCC chief’s call to stone to death the Congress MLAs who joined TRS, KT Rama Rao recalled that several MLAs from other parties had joined Congress in Rajasthan and other States. “The leader who was caught on camera in the vote-for-note scam cannot preach gospels,” he said. Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy had shifted his loyalty to the Congress while continuing as a TDP MLA and wanted to know whether he, too, should be stoned to death. 

