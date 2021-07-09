STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Public dissatisfied with Telangana's handling of Covid second wave: Survey

A survey by the LocalCircles platform revealed that 28 per cent of locals believe Telangana's management of Covid during the second wave was a "total failure".

Published: 09th July 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Care centres in districts were mostly ill-equipped, while the government website did not date information on the availability of beds in urban areas.

Care centres in districts were mostly ill-equipped, while the government website did not date information on the availability of beds in urban areas.  (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been ranked 14 amongst 17 States in a survey conducted on the efficiency of the government in handling the Covid-19 second wave that caused havoc in April and May. The survey, conducted by social media platform Local- Circles, revealed that only 23 per cent of residents rate the Telangana government’s handling of the second Covid wave as effective. The survey received 2,403 responses from residents of Telangana and was conducted via the LocalCircles platform.

As per the findings of the survey, based on the availability of testing, containment, hospital beds, oxygen and medicine during the second wave, six per cent of citizens said the State’s handling was “very effective,” 17 per cent said it was “effective,” 32 per cent said it was “somewhat effective,” 28 per cent said it was a “total failure,” and 17 per cent said it was “ineffective.”

According to LocalCircles, the Telangana government had stopped issuing the daily Covid-19 bulletin citing a decline in cases. However, the state started to witness the daily cases of around 400 during March end and saw a 10,122 single-day spike on April 26. “As cases rose, there was chaos across the city’s hospitals facing acute shortages of ventilator beds, ICU beds, medicines, related supplies and equipment. At the time of distress, caregivers also became the victim of black-marketing,” said the survey. The government had set up laboratories for testing in 12 districts.

However, the awareness of testing and treatment remained low in rural areas since the beginning of the pandemic. Care centres in districts were mostly ill-equipped, while the government website did not date information on the availability of beds in urban areas. The rankings indicated that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh residents rated their States as top one and two in handling the second wave, while the ratings for Bihar and West Bengal were the lowest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid Telangana Covid second wave LocalCircles survey Telangana government Covid second wave
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp