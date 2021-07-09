TDP’s L Ramana set to join TRS party this week, calls on Telangana CM 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP-Telangana president and former Minister L Ramana called on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Ramana is set to join the pink party this week.

Ramana’s meeting with the CM and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao went on for more than an hour and a half. “We discussed various issues like the welfare of the weaker sections, education and employment issues and governance in the State post Covid-19,” Ramana told Express, and added that he would join the TRS this week.

When asked whether he would be fielded against former Minister Eatala Rajender in the Huzurabad bypoll or sent to the Legislative Council, Ramana clarified that no such matter figured in his discussion with the CM. He said they spoke about ‘Saamajika Telangana” and other issues.

The 60-year-old leader served in the TDP’s Telangana unit for seven years.

He thanked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him various opportunities. Minister Dayakar Rao said that Ramana was a noncontroversial politician and his services were essential for the TRS. Dayakar Rao said that Ramana tried his best to sustain the TDP in Telangana. “But there is no future for the party in the State,” Dayakar Rao said.