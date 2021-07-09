STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TDP’s L Ramana set to join TRS party this week, calls on Telangana CM 

When asked whether he would be fielded against former Minister Eatala Rajender in the Huzurabad bypoll or sent to the Legislative Council, Ramana clarified that no such matter was discussed with KCR.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

60-year-old L Ramana served in the TDP’s Telangana unit for seven years.

60-year-old L Ramana served in the TDP’s Telangana unit for seven years. (File Photo | Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP-Telangana president and former Minister L Ramana called on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Ramana is set to join the pink party this week.

Ramana’s meeting with the CM and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao went on for more than an hour and a half. “We discussed various issues like the welfare of the weaker sections, education and employment issues and governance in the State post Covid-19,” Ramana told Express, and added that he would join the TRS this week.

When asked whether he would be fielded against former Minister Eatala Rajender in the Huzurabad bypoll or sent to the Legislative Council, Ramana clarified that no such matter figured in his discussion with the CM. He said they spoke about ‘Saamajika Telangana” and other issues.

The 60-year-old leader served in the TDP’s Telangana unit for seven years.

He thanked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him various opportunities. Minister Dayakar Rao said that Ramana was a noncontroversial politician and his services were essential for the TRS. Dayakar Rao said that Ramana tried his best to sustain the TDP in Telangana. “But there is no future for the party in the State,” Dayakar Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Telangana L Ramana TDP TRS TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Pragathi Bhavan Eatala Rajender Huzurabad bypoll
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp