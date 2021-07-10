729 new Covid cases, six deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 729 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, July 9, 2021, after conducting 1,06,045 tests. The State’s total caseload is now 6,30,514.

Friday also saw 987 recoveries and an active caseload of 10,942 cases. Six individuals died after contracting the virus, taking the death toll to 3,720.

Meanwhile, all is not well in the district of Khammam, where 72 cases of Covid-19 were detected. The Greater Hyderabad limits also reported 72 cases. However, the difference lies in the fact that the GHMC has a total population of 1 crore whereas Khammam has a population of 14 lakh to 17 lakh, indicating a higher degree of spread in the latter district.

Districts near Khammam may be in trouble



What is more worrisome is that the districts neighbouring Khammam, where cross-border transmission is possible, are still conducting very few RT-PCR tests compared to RATs. For instance, Kothugudem, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts, which are adjacent to Khammam, have conducted far fewer RT-PCR tests, with the percentage share of tests at 1 per cent, 8 per cent, 1 per cent & 5 per cent, respectively