'Chenetha Bhima' scheme to cover all handloom, power weavers across Telangana: Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles K Taraka Rama Rao has reiterated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's announcement regarding extending 'Chenetha Bhima,' an insurance scheme for weavers similar to 'Rythu Bhima' would cover all handloom as well as power weavers across the state.

He made this announcement while laying foundation-stone for construction of an integrated handloom training-cum-production centre at Kourampally village at Singaram X Roads on Saturday morning.

Addressing the handloom weavers of Narayanpet, he said that the centre which was being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore would not only help them to train weavers, but would also help them produce and market their products.

Recalling how the State government had come to the rescue of handloom weavers by releasing Rs 96 crore during the pandemic under 'Chenethaku Cheyutha' initiative, he stated that Telangana was the only state giving 50 per cent subsidy to weavers for purchase of raw materials.

He has also inaugurated a children's ward at Narayanpet Government Hospital with 10 ICU beds and 3 ventilators with oxygen earlier during the day.