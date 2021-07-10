Cops seize three tonnes of spurious cotton seeds in Telangana, arrest six

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major hunt, the Nalgonda police busted a six-member interstate gang involved in the supply of spurious seeds and seized about three tonnes of bogus seeds from their possession.

The gang was operating from Karnataka. It may be mentioned here that about nine members of this gang were arrested earlier. Special teams that were on the hunt to nab the absconding gang members caught the remaining persons on Friday, said Nalgonda Additional SP Narmada.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ramesh Marakawar of Maharashtra and Boya Jutla Laxmi Narayana, and their associates Godavalli Chandrashekar, Vadla Shiva Appa, Golla Veeresha and Vadla Arun Kumar. They were involved in the supply of spurious BG-III cotton seeds.