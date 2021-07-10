STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Health department to 'heli-hop' from July 11 for Covid survey

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also directed Health Department officials to submit critical analysis reports to Cabinet and prepare Telangana to tackle new virus variants. 

Published: 10th July 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:15 AM

The CM also directed the Health department to conduct another fever survey in areas where the number of Covid-19 cases was high.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Health Department officials will heli-hop to various parts of the state on July 11, 12 and 13 to conduct a survey on the Covid-19 situation. They will submit reports to the Cabinet. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Friday, July 9, 2021, directed the Health Department officials to heli-hop to Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalguda, Nakrekal, Suryapet, Khammam, Dornakal, Huzurabad, Mancherial, Peddpalli, Bellampalli, Godavarikhani, Sircilla and Warangal on July 11, 12 and 13. Health Secretary SM Rizvi will lead the survey.

The CM also directed the Health department to conduct another fever survey in areas where the number of Covid-19 cases was high. As Covid-19 is not under control in the neighbouring States, the villages along Telangana borders are also at risk, the CM said. “Identify such areas and make a critical analysis based on the statistics available,” Rao directed the officials. 

He asked the officials to be fully prepared to tackle the new variants of the coronavirus. “Conduct regular review meetings and ensure that the required medicines and beds are available,” he told them, adding that they should be prepared for the next wave of Covid-19. The CM directed the officials to study the measures enforced by Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal in controlling the pandemic. 

