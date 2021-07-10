Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao lauds We-Hub entrepreneur Yamuna Sastry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Yamuna Sastry, an entrepreneur who had launched a We-Hub incubated startup and currently represents Dvara Money, for her success in providing wealth management services, including tax services to gig workers, nano enterprises and MSMEs.

He welcomed her startup’s plan to provide its services in Telangana, aiming to meet a target of 1 million members by 2022.

Yamuna had launched a startup named CabDost based in Karnataka, which provided taxi drivers and other gig workers with expert advisory services related to tax planning to ensure they secured a financial future. Through CabDost, Yamuna was able to reduce informalities and building credibility by organising financial inclusion drives, impacting more than one lakh community members across 15 cities offline and 100 cities online.

CabDost, which received the Women Transforming India Award by NITI Aayog and the United Nations India, was merged with Dvara Money, a neo bank that empowers the gig-worker segment through financial services and tax returns.