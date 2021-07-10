Telangana accounts for 25% of money lost to cyber fraud in India: Report

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 25 per cent of the total money lost to cyber fraudsters was lost by the people of Telangana in the period from August 1, 2019, to June 30, 2021. The residents of the State have lost Rs 19.96 crore, from the total of Rs 79.68 crore lost by the people of the country. The details were revealed in the monthly LEA Activity Report on CyberSafe for the month of June 2021.

CyberSafe is an app created by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ FICN coordination committee and has been operational since August 2019. It links more than 3,000 Law Enforcement Authorities (LEAs), including police stations, in 19 States and UTs, with 18 fintech companies. However, cybercrime officials note that the figures are only 70 per cent of the actual cyber frauds reported and the remaining 30 per cent of the figures couldn’t be reported to CyberSafe due to some technical issues and other lapses while updating them.

During this period, a total of 66,905 incident tickets have been raised, of which 2,853 tickets were raised in June 2021. Telangana is second in the list after West Bengal, which reported a loss of `29.21 crore. Of the total 66,905 tickets created on CyberSafe by LEAs, approximately 32 per cent (21,126) tickets were related to phone frauds while the remaining 68 per cent (44, 219) were related to attempted phone frauds. Telangana reported 6,288 committed frauds and 16,455 attempted frauds. It also has 55,943 phone numbers and 7,600 bank account numbers in the negative database, belonging to suspected cyber fraudsters.

Hyderabad also tops the list with 12,092 victims. While the State Bank of India tops the list with 6,043 victims, it is followed by HDFC (1,977), Axis Bank (1,726), ICICI Bank (1,266), RBL Bank (939), Bank of Baroda (756), SBI Cards and Payments (684), United Bank of India (657), Kotak Mahindra (643) and Punjab National Bank (627).



From Aug 1, 2019, to June 30, Telangana reported 6,288 instances of phone frauds and 16,455 instances of attempted frauds.