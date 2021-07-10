STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana accounts for 25% of money lost to cyber fraud in India: Report

From Aug 1, 2019, to June 30, Telangana reported 6,288 instances of phone frauds and 16,455 instances of attempted frauds. Hyderabad also tops the list with 12,092 victims.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

The details were revealed in the monthly LEA Activity Report on CyberSafe for the month of June 2021. 

The details were revealed in the monthly LEA Activity Report on CyberSafe for the month of June 2021. (Express Illustration)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 25 per cent of the total money lost to cyber fraudsters was lost by the people of Telangana in the period from August 1, 2019, to June 30, 2021. The residents of the State have lost Rs 19.96 crore, from the total of Rs 79.68 crore lost by the people of the country. The details were revealed in the monthly LEA Activity Report on CyberSafe for the month of June 2021. 

CyberSafe is an app created by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ FICN coordination committee and has been operational since August 2019. It links more than 3,000 Law Enforcement Authorities (LEAs), including police stations, in 19 States and UTs, with 18 fintech companies. However, cybercrime officials note that the figures are only 70 per cent of the actual cyber frauds reported and the remaining 30 per cent of the figures couldn’t be reported to CyberSafe due to some technical issues and other lapses while updating them.

During this period, a total of 66,905 incident tickets have been raised, of which 2,853 tickets were raised in June 2021. Telangana is second in the list after West Bengal, which reported a loss of `29.21 crore. Of the total 66,905 tickets created on CyberSafe by LEAs, approximately 32 per cent (21,126) tickets were related to phone frauds while the remaining 68 per cent (44, 219) were related to attempted phone frauds. Telangana reported 6,288 committed frauds and 16,455 attempted frauds. It also has 55,943 phone numbers and 7,600 bank account numbers in the negative database, belonging to suspected cyber fraudsters. 

Hyderabad also tops the list with 12,092 victims. While the State Bank of India tops the list with 6,043 victims, it is followed by HDFC (1,977), Axis Bank (1,726), ICICI Bank (1,266), RBL Bank (939), Bank of Baroda (756), SBI Cards and Payments (684), United Bank of India (657), Kotak Mahindra (643) and Punjab National Bank (627).

From Aug 1, 2019, to June 30, Telangana reported 6,288 instances of phone frauds and 16,455 instances of attempted frauds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber fraud report 2021 Telangana cyber fraud Hyderabad cyber fraud LEA Activity Report CyberSafe
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp