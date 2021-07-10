STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two injured as cops foil sacked nurses’ protest in Hyderabad

As the police and protestors clashed near Gandhi Bhavan and Twitter flooded with the nurses' pleas, the protestors urged Minister KT Rama Rao to resolve the issue.

Outsourced nurses attempt to force their way through barricades set up by police in front of the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking turn of events, the terminated outsourced nurses became victims of police brutality when they tried to stage a protest after meeting Congress leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, on Friday, July 9, 2021. 

In the altercation between police and protestors, two nurses received blows and were taken to a hospital for first aid, when they could not bear the pain anymore. These nurses, S Mamatha and Nagamani, were taken to Nampally Care Hospital and Koti District Hospital for preliminary first aid and were discharged later.

“We were walking peacefully, raising slogans, when suddenly a large group of policemen began rounding us up. They used barricades to block our movement. Many of us ran away, but a few nurses got injured in the altercation and were shifted to a nearby hospital in cars,” said Ajay E, a male nurse who was present there.

Previously, in the morning hours, several nurses who went to the Osmania University to lodge their protest also reportedly met with similar brutal force by the police. The nurses were eventually taken into police custody and shifted into Narayanguda police station. Meanwhile, the nurses took to Twitter and urged MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao to resolve the matter. 

“My wife lost her job abruptly and I earn merely Rs 7,000 a month, which too has stopped after the lockdown. We have a young child to take care of, and are helpless. She hasn’t received salaries for three months,” tweeted Krishna belonging to Warangal. Several other nurses also took to Twitter to express their angst on being removed from jobs.

Comments

