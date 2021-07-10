STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will rebuild Bhagyalakshmi Temple if victorious in 2023 elections: Telangana BJP chief

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also said the party "is not against any religion", but he will not hesitate to declare it as a communal party for the cause of Hindus. 

Published: 10th July 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar receives a grand welcome from supporters at Somasila, on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Photo | Express)

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar receives a grand welcome from supporters at Somasila, on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Courting a controversy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party would reconstruct the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City if it came to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Stating that he would ensure the expansion of the temple, the Karimnagar MP said that the older Bhagyalakshmi temple used to be bigger than the existing structure near Charminar.

Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, participated in different meetings in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district and took out massive bike rallies with hundreds of BJP karyakartas. The BJP leader said, “We will expand Bhagyalakshmi goddess’ magnificent and divine temple. The BJP is not against any religion, but we will not hesitate to declare ours as a communal party for the cause of Hindus. I am even ready to wear a board around my neck,” Sanjay said. He said that they will chase away the leaders who would support Pakistan.

Speaking at Somashila dam, he said that there was a serious threat of the reservoir going dry in six months due to the Andhra Pradesh government’s construction of the Sangameswara project 3 km away. He said that Andhra Pradesh was planning to lift 9 TMC of water through the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and that AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was letting the ‘illegal’ projects progress at a fast pace.“If this happens, erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts would turn into deserts struggling for drinking water,” Sanjay Kumar said. Later, addressing a meeting at Kollapur, he said, “PM Modi has saved this country by working 18-hours a day.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana BJP Bhagyalakshmi Temple Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP president
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp