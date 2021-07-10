Will rebuild Bhagyalakshmi Temple if victorious in 2023 elections: Telangana BJP chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Courting a controversy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party would reconstruct the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City if it came to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Stating that he would ensure the expansion of the temple, the Karimnagar MP said that the older Bhagyalakshmi temple used to be bigger than the existing structure near Charminar.

Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, participated in different meetings in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district and took out massive bike rallies with hundreds of BJP karyakartas. The BJP leader said, “We will expand Bhagyalakshmi goddess’ magnificent and divine temple. The BJP is not against any religion, but we will not hesitate to declare ours as a communal party for the cause of Hindus. I am even ready to wear a board around my neck,” Sanjay said. He said that they will chase away the leaders who would support Pakistan.

Speaking at Somashila dam, he said that there was a serious threat of the reservoir going dry in six months due to the Andhra Pradesh government’s construction of the Sangameswara project 3 km away. He said that Andhra Pradesh was planning to lift 9 TMC of water through the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and that AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was letting the ‘illegal’ projects progress at a fast pace.“If this happens, erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts would turn into deserts struggling for drinking water,” Sanjay Kumar said. Later, addressing a meeting at Kollapur, he said, “PM Modi has saved this country by working 18-hours a day.”