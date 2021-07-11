STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Andhra Pradesh opposes Telangana's demand for 50:50 share of Krishna water

While Andhra Pradesh claimed that KWDT-1 allocations to various projects cannot be modified, their counterparts in Telangana said that their demand has been same.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana government decided to use 50 per cent of Krishna water (405.5 tmcft) from this year, and withdraw the petition in the Supreme Court for fresh allocation of Krishna waters between the sibling States, the Andhra Pradesh government contended that the KWDT-1 allocations to various projects cannot be modified or nullified.

With this, the water controversy between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have become more complicated. AP stated that the project-wise allocations made by the Bachawat Tribunal is final and cannot be disturbed.

Officials from Telangana stated that the government declared that it will use 50 per cent Krishna waters from this year onwards only to check AP’s efforts to get rights over Krishna waters for the projects illegally constructed in the Rayalaseema region.

TS has no storage capacity across the Krishna, the officials admitted, and added that they would use the additional water for power generation. "We will use our share of water when the new projects are completed across Krishna. AP should not claim rights over additional Krishna waters for the projects constructed outside the river basin," TS officials pointed out.

They recalled that the then Chief Secretary wrote a letter to the Union Ministry for 50 per cent of share in Krishna waters in July, 2018 itself. "Our demand is not new. We want our rightful share of Krishna waters," Telangana government officials said.

Andhra says no to review

Meanwhile, the AP Water Resources Department Secretary, in a letter to the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday, said that the provisions of KWDT-1 inherently contain the equitable principle of “ipso jure continuity of ter ritories and treaties.”

Thus, TS cannot seek a review of the decision of KWDT-1 under the guise of alleged historical injustice and the same cannot form part of the water dispute under Section 2 (c) of the ISRWD Act. Consider AP’s views before taking any decision on the complaint of TS under Section 3, the AP official requested the Union Ministry.

"Erstwhile AP had taken a collective decision, as per the Constitution. None of these allegations in the complaint of TS could be a subject matter of dispute as erstwhile AP does not exist today. It will not be fair today for a portion of the territory which has become a new State to make any such allegation. Such allegations against the non-existent entity cannot form a basis for any reference under Section 3 of the Act," the AP official said in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna water Telangana government Andhra Pradesh government Krishna water share
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp