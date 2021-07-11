STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Notification issued for public hearing on Telangana's Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

According to sources, 70 per cent of land acquisition works for the project have been completed.

Published: 11th July 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Work site of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project in Nagarkurnool district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notification has been issued for conducting a public hearing on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to get environmental clearance for the project, so that the Telangana government can draw water from the Krishna river.

According to the notification, the PRLIS is expected to draw 90 tmcft of flood water in 60 days to irrigate 12.30 lakh acres in Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad and Nalgonda districts. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 32,500 crore.

The public hearings will be conducted at Hanwad MPP office in Mahbubnagar district, Parigi in Vikarabad district, Veldanda in Nagarkurnool district and at Narayanpet, on August 10.

According to sources, 70 per cent of land acquisition works for the project have been completed. The authorities have proposed to set up 34 pumps at five lifts in PRLIS. The capacity of the pumps would be 145 MW, higher than the ones used for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). However, the construction of PRLIS has been delayed.

The first phase of the project is expected to complete by July, 2022. "In total, 60 per cent of the project works have been completed till date. We are yet to start the electric works. We are expecting that the first benefits of PRLIS will be delivered to farmers by July, 2022," an official said.

With the AP going ahead with the Rayalaseema LIS, the Telangana government too is striving hard to complete the PRLIS at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp