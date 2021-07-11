T-AIM declares winners of Agri AI Challenge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : RMSI Cropalytics and Centre for development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, have emerged as the winners of the first edition of Agri AI Challenge which was launched earlier this year by the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM).

Five organisations made it to the finals, out of 50 submissions comprising start-ups, companies and the academia, to take part in the challenge which included working on assisting the State government in helping farmers by working on three cases including precision farming for improving yield, real-time price discovery and volume management at e-marketplaces and farmer lending using farm/output backed credit risk assessment.

Each team had six weeks to work on their use case, which was evaluated by a jury comprising government representatives, technology professionals, academia and subject matter experts in agriculture. The winning teams would receive a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh.