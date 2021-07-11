STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to spend Rs 8000 crore on Zilla Parishad schools

As part of it, the government will select four ZP schools from each mandal and prepare proposals on what should be done to improve them.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:03 AM

Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Minister for Panchayati Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Saturday that the State government is planning to spend Rs 8,000 crore to develop Zilla Parishad (ZP) high schools on par with corporate schools by providing all facilities, including the best infrastructure.

As part of it, the government will select four ZP schools from each mandal and prepare proposals on what should be done to improve them. Before sending the proposals, officials will conduct meeting with old students of the selected schools and consider their suggestions on what should be done to develop the school.

Errabelli said the State government is committed to provide the best education to all sections of the society.

On Saturday, he visited the remote Gundala mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and inaugurated a Rs 4.21-crore high-level bridge constructed on Mallanna vagu at Narasapuram village. The Ministers also inaugurated a check dam constructed on Mallanna vagu.

TDP on the lookout for new State party chief

HYDERABAD: After the exit of L Ramana, the TDP, which has already lost ground in Telangana, has begun an exercise to appoint a new chief for its State unit. Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with senior leaders on Saturday.

A source from the TDP said that the chances of considering the daughter of late Nandamuri Harikrishna, Nandamuri Suhasini, for the post has not been ruled out yet.

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

