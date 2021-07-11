STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With eye on polls, Eatala to take out padayatra

 Ahead of the Huzurabad polls, former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender will undertake a padayatra from Battinivaripalli of Kamalapur mandal.

Published: 11th July 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Ahead of the Huzurabad polls, former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender will undertake a padayatra from Battinivaripalli of Kamalapur mandal. The padayatra, which will be launched in a few days, will cover the entire Huzurabad Assembly segment.

Speaking to mediapersons along with MLA Bodige Shobha and former ZP chairperson Tula Uma at Huzurabad on Saturday, Rajender alleged that the TRS was enrolling fake voters and removing those who will not vote for them from the voter’s list.

He said that the party was resorting to such tricks based on the direction of ministers. On the occasion, he released a document of fake voters, where he claimed that around 34 voters were enrolled on a single house number.

He said that the BJP will fight against fake votes until the government removes them from the list. He said that even those who were not in the Assembly constituency were enrolled on the voters list.

