Congress leaders arrested at Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk during protest against price rise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders including TPCC working presidents J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MLC S Ramulu Naik and others were arrested from Dharna Chowk during their protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities.

Former PCC chief Ponnala said the way protesting Congressmen were being arrested within minutes of their demonstration speaks volumes about the support of the TRS government to the BJP and its policies and hence it remains apathetic towards the sufferings of the common man.

“Under unified AP, the ruling Congress never resorted to this kind of action against protesters. KCR is ordering policemen to take action, while comfortably camping at his farmhouse. The CM remains unaffected when people continue to face hardships owing to increasing prices of petrol, diesel and their impact on essentials.”

Describing KCR’s rule as autocratic, Ponnala held that he was trying to cover up his omissions and commissions by pleasing the BJP government at the Centre. “KCR would be spending the rest of his life in Cherlapally jail, once the Congress comes to power,” he said.