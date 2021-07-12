Maoists force tribal kids to cook, guard, use arms: Bhadradri Kothagudem SP

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said on Sunday that members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) party are forcing minor tribal girls and boys to cook, work as guards and learn how to use weapons. He appealed to the organisations working to eliminate child labour to rescue these children.

The SP said that this is not a new practice for the Maoists. Dutt alleged that Maoists can’t talk of people welfare and tribal development as they are violating human rights on a daily basis. The officer said that the Maoist party indulges in illegal activities, damages government properties and also attacks the police. He said that the police always is always at the forefront to protect human rights as well as to rescue tribal children from the clutches of Maoists. Dutt said that so far, under Operation Muskan, the police has rescued 14 child labourers in the district and booked their employers.