Telangana transport minister Puvvada vows to fight tooth and nail for water

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who were on the second day of their Sattupalli Assembly constituency tour, inaugurated and laid foundations for various developmental projects on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar asserted that Telangana would go to any lengths to protect its rightful share in the Krishna river. He remarked that the late Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajashekhara Reddy, had looted Krishna waters for the Pothireddypadu project and that his son Jagan Mohan Reddy was now following suit. He later addressed a gram sabha at Adavimallela village and said that the RLIP was detrimental to the lives of farmers in erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.