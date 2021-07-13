46 per cent above normal rains in Telangana since monsoon set in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a low pressure continues to persist over the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, widespread rains were recorded in Telangana on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), more than 75 per cent of the State witnessed rains in the past 24 hours.

By 10 pm on Monday, highest rainfall recorded in the State was 131.5 mm at Peddur in Sircilla district and various parts of Jangaon, Mulugu, Sircilla, Bhupalpally and Kothagudem districts recorded heavy (64.5 mm to 114.5 mm) rainfall. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, Hayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 49 mm.

The IMD has forecast that heavy to very heavy (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Siricilla, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Thunderstroms are also expected to occur at isolated places across the State. Thanks to the bountiful rains, maximum temperatures continued to remain 2-6 degree Celsius below normal at many places. The maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Monday was 29.2 degree Celsius, which is 2.3 degree Celsius below normal.

Telangana recorded 46 per cent above normal rainfall since monsoon set in on June 1. While the actual rainfall recorded in the State is 306.5 mm, the normal value is 210.1 mm. Mahabubabad recorded the most extreme deviation from normal as the district saw 114 per cent above normal rainfall.

While the district recorded 482.9 mm rainfall till now, the normal value is 226.1 mm. Hyderabad received 22 per cent above normal rainfall with 196.3 mm rainfall recorded against the normal of 161.4 mm.