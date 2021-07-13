STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

46 per cent above normal rains in Telangana since monsoon set in

Highest rainfall recorded in the State was 131.5 mm at Peddur in Sircilla district and various parts of Jangaon, Mulugu, Sircilla, Bhupalpally and Kothagudem districts recorded heavy rainfall.

Published: 13th July 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a low pressure continues to persist over the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, widespread rains were recorded in Telangana on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), more than 75 per cent of the State witnessed rains in the past 24 hours.

By 10 pm on Monday, highest rainfall recorded in the State was 131.5 mm at Peddur in Sircilla district and various parts of Jangaon, Mulugu, Sircilla, Bhupalpally and Kothagudem districts recorded heavy (64.5 mm to 114.5 mm) rainfall. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, Hayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 49 mm. 

The IMD has forecast that heavy to very heavy (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Siricilla, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Thunderstroms are also expected to occur at isolated places across the State.  Thanks to the bountiful rains, maximum temperatures continued to remain 2-6 degree Celsius below normal at many places. The maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Monday was 29.2 degree Celsius, which is 2.3 degree Celsius below normal. 

Telangana recorded 46 per cent above normal rainfall since monsoon set in on June 1. While the actual rainfall recorded in the State is 306.5 mm, the normal value is 210.1 mm. Mahabubabad recorded the most extreme deviation from normal as the district saw 114 per cent above normal rainfall.

While the district recorded 482.9 mm rainfall till now, the normal value is 226.1 mm. Hyderabad received 22 per cent above normal rainfall with 196.3 mm rainfall recorded against the normal of 161.4 mm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana IMD Telangana rains Sircilla
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp