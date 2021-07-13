Multi-layer plantations to dot main roads across Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Persons passing through major roads across towns and cities in urban local bodies (ULB) will witness a pleasant transformation. To give aesthetic look for citizens and commuters and to increase the green cover, Multi-Layer Avenue Plantations (MLAP) will be taken up on either side of the main roads in 521 road stretches covering 818 km in all the ULBs across the State.

The MLAP pilot projects were successfully implemented in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who recently conducted a review meeting with the Additional Collectors instructed them to take up MLAP on either side of the roads approaching the district headquarters and other important roads of the ULBs.

The ULB Commissioners have identified stretches and submitted the reports to the Director of Municipal Administration along with the ULB maps listing the proposed stretches in three different categories.

Forest, Horticulture Dept officials to offer expertise

In Category-A, triple-row plantations will be taken up where there are no avenue plantations at all. In this category, 121 stretches have been identified where over 192 km is available for tree plantation. In Category-B, where a single-row plantation already exists, the first row should be planted with flowering shrubs and the second row with flowering trees.

In this category, about 337 stretches covering over 527 km has been identified. In Category-C, if a double-row plantation already exists, authorities should add flowering shrubs to the other row. About 63 stretches covering over 98 km has been identified.

As per the suggestions by the Forest Department, in the first row, flowering shrubs like Tecomagaudichaudi, Caesalpiniapulcherrima and Bougainvillea would be planted. In the second row, flowering trees like Spathodia, Tabebuia, Badam and Gulmohar would be planted. In the third row, top canopy, avenue species like Neem, Ravi, Peltophorum and Mahogany would be planted.

The Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana said that all the Additional Commissioners have been told to coordinate with the local district Forest and Horticulture Department officials for technical expertise.

He has also asked all the Additional Collectors and Commissioners of ULBs to utilise the available plant material existing in the ULB nurseries suitable for MLAP plantation and also make necessary arrangements for raising such plants species immediately.