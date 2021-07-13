STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Multi-layer plantations to dot main roads across Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who recently conducted a review meeting with the Additional Collectors instructed them to take up MLAP on either side of the roads approaching the district headquarters.

Published: 13th July 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana highways

Multi-Layer Avenue Plantations, taken up on a pilot basis in GHMC and HMDA limits, will be taken up in ULBs all across Telangana. (Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Persons passing through major roads across towns and cities in urban local bodies (ULB) will witness a pleasant transformation. To give aesthetic look for citizens and commuters and to increase the green cover, Multi-Layer Avenue Plantations (MLAP) will be taken up on either side of the main roads in 521 road stretches covering 818 km in all the ULBs across the State.

The MLAP pilot projects were successfully implemented in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who recently conducted a review meeting with the Additional Collectors instructed them to take up MLAP on either side of the roads approaching the district headquarters and other important roads of the ULBs. 

The ULB Commissioners have identified stretches and submitted the reports to the Director of Municipal Administration along with the ULB maps listing the proposed stretches in three different categories.

Forest, Horticulture Dept officials to offer expertise

In Category-A, triple-row plantations will be taken up where there are no avenue plantations at all. In this category, 121 stretches have been identified where over 192 km is available for tree plantation. In Category-B, where a single-row plantation already exists, the first row should be planted with flowering shrubs and the second row with flowering trees.

In this category, about 337 stretches covering over 527 km has been identified. In Category-C, if a double-row plantation already exists, authorities should add flowering shrubs to the other row. About 63 stretches covering over 98 km has been identified.

As per the suggestions by the Forest Department, in the first row, flowering shrubs like Tecomagaudichaudi, Caesalpiniapulcherrima and Bougainvillea would be planted. In the second row, flowering trees like Spathodia, Tabebuia, Badam and Gulmohar would be planted. In the third row, top canopy, avenue species like Neem, Ravi, Peltophorum and Mahogany would be planted. 

The Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana said that all the Additional Commissioners have been told to coordinate with the local district Forest and Horticulture Department officials for technical expertise. 

He has also asked all the Additional Collectors and Commissioners of ULBs to utilise the available plant material existing in the ULB nurseries suitable for MLAP plantation and also make necessary arrangements for raising such plants species immediately. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMDA GHMC Telangana road plantations Telangana main roads
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp