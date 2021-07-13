STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Cabinet nod to fill 50,000 government job posts likely on Tuesday

Once the Cabinet gives its nod for the recruitment of vacant posts, the TS Pubic Service Commission, or other recruitment agencies will release notifications in phases.

Published: 13th July 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what might be the second biggest job recruitment drive after the formation of Telangana in 2014, the State Cabinet is likely to give its nod to fill around 50,000 posts in various government departments on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao held meetings with over 30 departments on Saturday and Sunday to arrive at the accurate number of vacancies in their respective departments. The Finance Department has to ratify each and every new post that will be filled by the government.

Vacant positions will be furnished to the State Cabinet, which will meet on Tuesday. Once the Cabinet gives its nod for the recruitment of vacant posts, the TS Public Service Commission, or other recruitment agencies will release notifications in phases. 

The State government claimed that in the past, it had filled 1.3 lakh jobs in the government sector, which include the RTC, Singareni and others from 2014. Vacancies identified by the Finance Department will be filled up in the first phase. In the second phase, the vacancies created after promoting government employees will be filled up.

However, there is no clarity if the government will also fill up Group-1 posts. Since the formation of the State, no notification was issued to fill Group-1 posts. The State government recently created seven zones and two multi-zones. In the new zonal system, 95 per cent of the posts are reserved for the local youths.

Besides recruitment, the State Cabinet will also discuss Covid-19, agriculture, irrigation and other subjects.

AGE RELAXATION

Job aspirants have been demanding to increase the maximum age of applying to a government post to 44 years from the present 34. It remains to be seen if the Cabinet will consider this

