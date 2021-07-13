Telangana government launches campaigns to curb illegal adoptions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to curb illegal adoption taking place after the second COVID wave, the State Women Development and Children Welfare (WDCW) Department launched awareness campaigns and counselling sessions.

Fatalities in the second wave of the COVID pandemic have left several children orphaned. As per data by WDCW, till May this year, around 143 children were orphaned due to COVID-19, of which 30 are from Hyderabad.

Amidst this chaos, many social media platforms were flooded with adoption posts for orphaned children. Experts say that adoption through these ways can not just lead to human trafficking but also have legal repercussions.

Legally, adoptions can be done by a Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA). Regarding this, training will be given to SAA Managers and social workers from July 12 to 17 at the WDCW office.