Telangana: Water level of Sriram Sagar Flood Flow canal goes up as it receives 95,000 cusecs

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Thanks to heavy rains in its catchment areas, the SRSP in Nizamabad district will continue to receive huge inflows for a few more days. Project engineers said that water level in the reservoir is increasing rapidly as it has been receiving about 95,000 cusecs of inflow. According to sources, the SRSP has received four to five tmcft of water in one day.

Meanwhile, three gates of the Shankarrao Chavan Vishnupuri Project (SCVP) were opened during the day to release 49,000 cusecs of water into the Godavari river. A portion of this water will also reach the SRSP. However, by 9 pm, the Maharashtra officials closed the three gates to stop the outflow. As of 6 pm, the SRSP was getting 95,761 cusecs. The engineers also mentioned that the SRSP is likely to receive another five tmcft of water in the coming three days.

While the water level in SRSP was 34.401 tmcft on Sunday night, it became 39.238 tmcft by Monday afternoon. The reservoir has, from June 1, received more than 20 tmcft of water. Engineers are hopeful that the reservoir will continue receiving good inflows for two more months.