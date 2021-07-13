STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Warangal reels under waterlogging, snarls

More low-lying areas in the city witness flash floods; BJP activists protest against GWMC’s lack of preparedness

Published: 13th July 2021 01:06 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Incessant rains continued to batter various parts of Warangal city on Monday, disrupting normal life. Meanwhile, more low-lying areas got submerged on the day, as a result of which people had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their homes.According to sources, areas such as Sai Ganesh Colony, Warangal bus stand, Madhura Nagar Colony, Garbi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar and Lakshmi Ganapathi Colony were the worst-affected.

However, there have been no reports of major damage due to the floods, till now. Meanwhile, the Warangal bus stand junction was completely inundated, leaving passengers in a nightmarish situation. In the meantime, the authorities and staffers of GWMC said that they have taken all necessary measures to avoid untoward incidents. The staffers are focused on diverting water from low-lying areas in the city.

Local residents wade through knee-deep water to reach their houses, in Warangal

Protesting against the GWMC authorities for not taking precautionary measures before the onset of monsoon, BJP leaders showered flower petals into potholes in major roads across the tri-cities. District BJP leaders also held a protest at the Warangal Chowrastha.

Speaking to the media, party district president Rao Padma slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying, “though KCR promised to develop Warangal on par with Dallas in Texas, US, the government has not constructed even a basic underground drainage system in the city till now”.SHe also lambasted the GWMC officials for not expediting the pipeline works between Warangal Chowrastha and bus stand, even after six months.

TWO PILGRIMS DROWN IN JAMPANNA VAGU
Mulugu: In a tragic incident, two pilgrims drowned in the Jampanna Vagu at Medaram village under Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district, on Monday. The deceased persons have been identified as Bangaru Shyamala Rao and Udimudi Koteswarao, residents of Kothakondapuram village in Kothagudem district

KHAMMAM PADDY AND COTTON FARMERS CHEER
Khammam: Cotton and paddy farmers have finally received the much-awaited respite as heavy rains continued to lash various parts of erstwhile Khammam district on Monday. However, the continuous rains have affected coal production in the erstwhile district. According to officials, they are witnessing a daily dip of about 6,400 tonnes in coal production

