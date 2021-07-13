STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women from Telangana's Mahbubnagar district set record with 'largest seed ball sentence'

Guinness World Records announced that the SHG women not only prepared 2.8 crore seed balls in 10 days but also made 73,918 seed balls between 10.40 am and 12.35 pm on Monday.

Telangana minister V Srinivas Goud and MP Santosh Kumar with the members of Palamuru Zilla Mahila Samakhya, after receiving the Guinness World Record

Telangana minister V Srinivas Goud and MP Santosh Kumar with the members of Palamuru Zilla Mahila Samakhya, after receiving the Guinness World Record. (Photo| EPS)

MAHABUBNAGAR: The members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) from Mahbubnagar district made their way into the Guinness World Records on Monday by dropping 2.8 crore seed balls at KCR Urban Eco-Park (Mayuri Park). They made these seed balls in a record time of 10 days. 

During a programme organised at the Railway Community Hall in Mahbubnagar, the representatives of Guinness World Records formally presented the award for 'the largest seed ball sentence' in the name of Palamuru Zilla Mahila Samakhya, Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud, District Collector S Venkata Rao, DRDA, MEPMA and Hetero Group.

Rishi Nath, official representative of Guinness World Records, announced that the SHG women not only prepared 2.8 crore seed balls in 10 days but also made 73,918 seed balls between 10.40 am and 12.35 pm on Monday, making it the biggest sentence of seed ball preparation.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud dedicated the record to Green India Challenge started by MP Santosh Kumar, who he said was his inspiration for taking-up seed ball preparation and having them thrown in barren lands and in the eco-park.

MP Santosh Kumar said that he had never imagined that the urban eco-park would be developed so beautifully in 2,097 acres. 

