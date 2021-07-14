Dharmapuri Sanjay announces homecoming

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Dharmapuri family now has now acquired three political hues — pink, saffron and white. The patriarch of the family and RS member D Srinivas is in the TRS, his younger son D Arvind is a BJP MP and his elder son D Sanjay, who was once the Mayor of Nizamabad, has returned to the Congress fold. Sanjay’s homecoming was announced in the presence of TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.

His father had served as a senior Congress leader for almost four decades and was a three-time MLA before he had joined the TRS. Announcing his return to the TPCC, Sanjay said, “I had been with the Congress ever since I was a kid. As my father joined the TRS, I had to follow him. The TRS is not even a party. There is no recognition even for a district president.”

Sanjay added, “From now, I will work towards strengthening the TPCC, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. I will help restore the past glory of the Congress.” He added that he would formally join the party in the presence of senior leaders in Delhi. Sanjay, who was facing a sexual harassment charge, was exonerated in 2020. In 2018, a group of girl students from a Nursing College lodged a complaint against him.