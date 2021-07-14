KTR says TRS will win Huzurabad bypoll, pooh-poohs Eatala Rajender's 'self-respect' slogan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the TRS would win the Huzurabad Assembly byelection, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said former minister Eatala Rajender would not get any sympathy from the public.

In an informal chat with reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao said Rajender made a mistake by criticising the decisions of the Cabinet, while continuing in the Cabinet.

While not recognising the former minister as a force in the ensuing poll, Rama Rao said the election in Huzurabad would be fought between political parties and not between candidates.

The TRS working president pooh-poohed Rajender's 'self-respect' slogan. It was not self-respect but self-deception, Rama Rao alleged. Rajender should tell the people what injustice was done to him in the TRS. "If Rajender developed a rift with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao five years ago, why had he continued in the Cabinet all these years," Rama Rao wondered.



The TRS working president recalled that the party helped Rajender grow politically and gave him important posts. Rama Rao claimed that he tried to keep Rajender in the party till the last minute. "But, I could not succeed in my efforts," Rama Rao explained.

It may be recalled that Rajender, who was sacked from the Cabinet, joined the BJP and is likely to contest on the saffron party's ticket in the Huzurabad bypoll.

Rama Rao also wanted BJP state president Bandi Sanjay to explain why he was embarking on a pada yatra. "The central government did nothing for Telangana in the last seven years," he alleged.

Earlier, the TRS working president held a meeting with party general secretaries and discussed the current political situation in the state, the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll, party membership drive and other issues.