South Central Railway finishes RuB works, removes level crossing in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad division of the South Central Railway (SCR) completed Railway under Bridge (RuB) works and eliminated level crossing between Gadwal and Sriramnagar stations in the Secunderabad-Dhone section, averting major calamity. According to officials, the level crossing gate between Gadwal and Sriramnagar stations is in the close proximity with river Krishna and has posed many challenges.

The construction of the RuB in place of the level crossing gate was done using advanced technology with necessary safety measures. “The LC gate is located at a 2.5-degree curvature. Accordingly, wooden sleepers were laid with perfection on the girder. Deep excavation was carried out and controlled blasting was done due to presence of hard rock. In addition, hard rock was used for sound bearing of girder,” SCR said.