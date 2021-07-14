Telangana Congress allocates responsibilities for Huzurabad Assembly bypolls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming byelection, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday allocated responsibilities and appointed in-charges for the Mandals and Towns in Huzurabad constituency.

Former Deputy CM, Damodara Rajanarsimha will be the PCC incharge for constituency, while T Jeevan Reddy (MLC), D Sridhar Babu (MLA) and Ponnam Prabhakar (former MP) will coordinate with him.

Apart from this Congress party functionaries in the constituency were allotted Mandals and District Congress Committee (DCC) Karimnagar president, will be handling the ‘Control Room’.

Below is the functionaries' list:

Veenavaka Mandal – Adi Srinivas (incharge, Vemulawada Assembly), S Srinivas (Town Congress President, Siricilla)

Jammikunta Mandal – Ch Vijayaramana Rao (former MLA), R Makkan Singh (Incharge, Ramagundam Assembly)

Jammikunta Town – Sircilla Rajaiah (former MP), E Komuraiah (president, DCC Peddapalli)

Huzurabad Mandal – T Narsa Reddy (former MLA), A Laxmankumar (president, DCC Jagtial)

Huzurabad Town – B Sriram Chakravarty (Incharge, Husnabad Assembly), J Narsinga Rao

Illandakunta Mandal – N Rajender Reddy (president, DCC Warangal), K Narender Reddy (president, City Congress, Karimnagar)

Kamalapur Mandal – Konda Surekha (former Minister), D Sambaiah

Control Room Coordinator – Dr K Satyanarayana (president, DCC Karimnagar)