3,000 trees in Telangana's Kawal Reserve get closer to being chopped

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposal to axe 3,000 trees in Kawal Tiger Reserve has got one step closer to being approved. The Regional Empowered Committee (REC) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has recommended stage-I forest clearance to the road widening proposal by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) inside the Kawal Tiger Reserve, which would require axing of 3,000 trees, including 1,300 teak trees.

As per the proposal, a 7.7 km stretch on NH-61 between Nirmal and Khanapur would be widened at a cost of Rs 141 crore, which would require diversion of 17.4 Ha of forest land — 12.8 Ha in Nirmal forest division and 4.6 Ha in Khanapur division.