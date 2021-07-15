STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah to take part in byelection campaign

Amit Shah directed the State BJP leaders to strive hard to ensure party’s victory in the bypoll.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:10 AM

Telangana state BJP leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Telangana state BJP leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP leaders from Telangana, including Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the ensuing Huzurabad byelection, Bandi Sanjay’s proposed padayatra and various issues concerning the State. Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who has been trying to meet the BJP top brass, also met Amit Shah at his residence and apprised him of the political situation in the Huzurabad constituency.

Amit Shah directed the State BJP leaders to strive hard to ensure party’s victory in the bypoll. He has also assured that he will take part in the election campaign. He also inquired about Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra, which is scheduled to begin on August 9.

“Called on Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji along with Shri @kishanreddybjp ji, Shri @tarunchughbjp ji and discussed the upcoming Huzurabad Elections along with ‘Pada Yatra’ slated to begin from Aug 9th. Happy to share that Amit Shah ji will attend the by-election campaign (sic),” Sanjay tweeted.

BJP General Secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, former MPs AP Jithender Reddy, Dr G Vivekanand, former MLA Eanugu Ravinder Reddy, BJP State general secretaries G Premender Reddy and D Pradeep Kumar were also present on the occasion.

