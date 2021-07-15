Telangana asked to rework vaccine rollout in private hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is one of 15 states which were advised to rework their vaccine rollout in private vaccine centres by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan met the State secretaries and elaborated on the issues coming up in procurement, picking up the consignments, that are adding to the delay in vaccine administration specifically at private vaccination centres.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the Union Health Ministry officials stated how several Private Covid Vaccination Centres (PCVCs) have not placed any indent for the earmarked quantum of Covid vaccines.

“Many State governments need to facilitate vaccine procurement by the PCVCs. States have to review the status on a daily basis and ensure that indents for the earmarked quantum are quickly placed with the private vaccine manufacturers,” they said. “Furthermore, in these 15 states, the quantity of vaccines paid for has not been physically lifted by the States or PCVCs. The states/PCVCs have to quickly ensure lifting of dispatched doses,” they said. Telangana to date has vaccinated 1,06,25,404 first doses and 21,19,921 second doses of the Covid vaccines.

TEMENOS TO DONATE MEDICAL SUPPLIES

Hyderabad: Temenos, a banking software company decided to donate Corona related essential medical supplies worth Rs 10 lakh to Government Hospital in Sircilla. The supplies will be formally handed over at the hospital through District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Thursday.