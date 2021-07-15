Telangana cabinet approves logistics policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘Telangana Logistics Policy’ which is expected to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The new policy is also aimed at providing direct employment to one lakh people and indirect employment to two lakh. As part of the policy, the State Cabinet also decided to set up logistic parks in all the districts, one dry port (multi-modal logistic park) in 1,400 acres in PPP mode. However, the location of the dry port has not been finalised.

The logistics policy was framed keeping in mind the rapid strides of progress in industrial, e-commerce and service sectors. The logistics sector helped the people in a big way during the Covid-19 pandemic and provided services to them, the Cabinet noted.

The logistics sector would also provide national and international markets to the products of Telangana, it felt. To encourage the exports from the State, two more integrated container depots, in addition to the existing one in Sanathnagar, would be set up in coordination with the Customs Department. Ten more integrated logistic parks will be set up in the State.