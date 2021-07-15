Telangana's Bellampalli Two Town SI held taking Rs 1.2 Lakh bribe

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major hunt, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Bellampalli Two Town sub-inspector Kantepudi Bhaskar Rao red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh, at his office in Mancherial district on Wednesday. According to officials, Bhaskar Rao has been harassing the complainant demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh since 2019. They recently settled for Rs 1.20 lakh.

Meanwhile, the complainant, Alle Naveen, approached the ACB officials and as per the instructions of the latter, he handed over the bribe money to the SI’s driver Bariegla Rajkumar. Naveen approached the SI seeking official help in a case in which his father and younger brother have been accused. A case has been registered against Bhaskar Rao and his driver Rajkumar.