Heavy inflows into Godavari, Krishna projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: As heavy rains lash Telangana, several projects in the State on the Godavari river have been receiving huge inflows, while projects on the Krishna river have been receiving only moderate inflows.

Sriram Sagar, Kadam and Sripada Yellampally projects on the Godavari have been receiving good inflows. Inflows to Almatti on the Krishna increased to 45,000 cusecs due to heavy rains in Karnataka.

The outflows from Lakshmi barrage in Bhupalpally was around 92,290 cusecs. The Musi too is also in full spate.

However, people living in low-lying areas near the Ramalayam are worried about their houses and business establishments being submerged due to water leakage from flood bank sluices.

At present, the water level at Bhadrachalam is at 18 feet.