Telangana government should stop ‘cow slaughter’: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the way Bajrang Dal activists were taken into custody by the police at Pragathi Bhavan during their demonstration against alleged ‘cow slaughter’ in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, BJP MLA T Raja Singh demanded that the State government implement the relevant rules under different provisions and initiate action against ‘cattle smugglers’.

In a statement, he alleged that while cows were being slaughtered, the State government, which had the responsibility to keep this under check, was ignoring it. “There are clear provisions under the Constitution and directions from courts to protect the cows, but the State government is ignoring them,” he stated.

Referring to a recent incident where a cow vigilante, was injured after being hit by a vehicle transporting cattle, Singh said this was not the first such case. “Rather than punishing those involved in smuggling of cows, false cases are being framed against gaurakshaks,” he said. “The government should invoke the PD Act against those who are indulging in cow slaughter,” he demanded.Earlier, BJP State vice president NVSS Prabhakar alleged that the State government was taking a soft stand against those ‘smuggling cows’. “It is a clear case of political understanding between MIM and TRS,” he had said.