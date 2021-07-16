STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Warangal farmer, mother fall at MRO’s feet for 'justice' over land acquisition

According to villagers, Kumar Swamy had been cultivating in about two acres and five guntas of land for the past two decades. However, according to official records, it is an assigned land. 

Published: 16th July 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer Kumar Swamy’s mother prostrates in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer, seeking justice, when the official and his team visited Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal (Rural) district

Farmer Kumar Swamy’s mother prostrates in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer, seeking justice, when the official and his team visited Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal (Rural) district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a heart-wrenching incident, a farmer and his mother, residents of Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal (Rural) district, were forced to prostrate in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), begging for justice, after the authorities concerned seized the land that they had been cultivating for years, after a physical verification on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing a lot of attention. Several netizens have shared the video, in which farmer Kumar Swamy and his mother can be seen falling at the feet of the MRO, requesting the authorities concerned to ensure justice for the ryot and family. It may be mentioned here that Parvathagiri is the native village of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.
According to villagers, Kumar Swamy had been cultivating in about two acres and five guntas of land for the past two decades. However, according to official records, it is an assigned land. 

In light of this, the MRO and his team visited the village to carry out a survey for land acquisition. Meanwhile, a desperate Swamy and his mother started begging the officials for justice and even fell at the MRO’s feet, requesting them to reconsider the decision. This piece of land is the only source of income for their family, the villagers added.

‘The land belongs to govt’

Speaking to Express, Parvathagiri MRO Mahboob Ali Shaik said: “This two acres and five guntas of land is part of the seven acres handed over to the Panchayat Raj Department for the construction of a mini stadium, training centre and convention hall in the village. The entire land belongs to the government and is an assigned land. After we issued notices, Swamy approached a court. However, the court dismissed his plea since the records proved that the land belongs to the government.”

The MRO also pointed out that despite proper orders, the locals have not been allowing the Panchayat Raj officials to commence construction works for the past one year. “As per the instructions of the District Collector, officials of Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Police departments visited the village on Thursday to convince the farmer to vacate the land. The Collector has also assured that they will be allocated another land in the village,” Ali added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land acquistion Warangal
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp