Warangal farmer, mother fall at MRO’s feet for 'justice' over land acquisition

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a heart-wrenching incident, a farmer and his mother, residents of Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal (Rural) district, were forced to prostrate in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), begging for justice, after the authorities concerned seized the land that they had been cultivating for years, after a physical verification on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing a lot of attention. Several netizens have shared the video, in which farmer Kumar Swamy and his mother can be seen falling at the feet of the MRO, requesting the authorities concerned to ensure justice for the ryot and family. It may be mentioned here that Parvathagiri is the native village of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

According to villagers, Kumar Swamy had been cultivating in about two acres and five guntas of land for the past two decades. However, according to official records, it is an assigned land.

In light of this, the MRO and his team visited the village to carry out a survey for land acquisition. Meanwhile, a desperate Swamy and his mother started begging the officials for justice and even fell at the MRO’s feet, requesting them to reconsider the decision. This piece of land is the only source of income for their family, the villagers added.

‘The land belongs to govt’

Speaking to Express, Parvathagiri MRO Mahboob Ali Shaik said: “This two acres and five guntas of land is part of the seven acres handed over to the Panchayat Raj Department for the construction of a mini stadium, training centre and convention hall in the village. The entire land belongs to the government and is an assigned land. After we issued notices, Swamy approached a court. However, the court dismissed his plea since the records proved that the land belongs to the government.”

The MRO also pointed out that despite proper orders, the locals have not been allowing the Panchayat Raj officials to commence construction works for the past one year. “As per the instructions of the District Collector, officials of Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Police departments visited the village on Thursday to convince the farmer to vacate the land. The Collector has also assured that they will be allocated another land in the village,” Ali added.