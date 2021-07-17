Cops unearth landmines in Mulugu forest 

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The special party police unearthed landmines that were allegedly planted by Maoist party activists in the Tadapala forest area, on Friday.

The explosives were unearthed during combing operations carried out in the forest. According to police, they received a tipoff that Maoist leaders Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Kankanala Raji Reddy and several others had recently assembled in the Tadapala forest area and planted landmines in a bid to kill security personnel.

As per instructions from superior officers, Venkatapuram inspector, along with RI (Operations)-Mulugu, other personnel from Venkatapuram and Wazeedu limits, special party team from Mulugu, a BD team, a dog squad and CRPF personnel proceeded towards Tadapala. During combing operations, they noticed some Maoists planting landmines. Meanwhile, on seeing the police, they tried to escape the spot. However, the cops managed to catch two persons.

The arrested persons have been identitied as Kikkidi Bheema Deggadu, 30, and Daadi Ramesh, 35. They are residents of Pujarikanker village in Usoor Mandal of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media, Eturunagaram division ASP Gaush Alam said that the arrested persons had been working as militia members for the banned outfit since the past few years.