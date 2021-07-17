New cycling track dug up for plantation drive in Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking move that has resulted in the wastage of public money, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has dug up the newly constructed cycling track to take up a plantation drive.

The four-km separate cycling track was constructed by the civic body in the tri-city limits as part of the Smart City Mission.

Since the civic body officials have dug pits in the track, the cyclists are forced to take the busy National Highway-163 (Warangal-Hyderabad), which could lead to major accidents.Taking to his Twitter account, cycling enthusiast and citizen activist M Santhosh recently wrote: “Can this get any worse? Pits are being dug to plant saplings in the area dedicated for cyclists. The track, yet to be inaugurated, was constructed by spending crores of rupees. With all due respect, you (the officials) are misusing our funds (sic).”

According to official sources, the four-km cycling track was constructed between Fathima Junction and Subedari Junction in the city. They also mentioned that the authorities are planning to develop such tracks for a length of 30 km in the tri-city limits, under the Smart City Mission.

While pointing out that the idea of laying cycling tracks, which would not only help improve the health of people but also maintain an eco-friendly atmosphere in the city, was laudable, Santhosh told Express it was extremely unfortunate that the cycling track between NIT-W and Subedari in Hanamkonda was constructed in a very unscientific manner. Mentioning what all went wrong while laying the track, Santhosh said that the main road has hence become narrow, making it difficult for vendors and customers to park their vehicles. He also stated that digging up of these tracks have worsened the situation.

“We request the officials concerned to resolve all these practical problems as soon as possible. We also urge you to be more cautious while laying the proposed 30-km cycle track,” Santhosh added.

When contacted, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani was not available for comment.